The former coach's lawyers call the depiction "fiction pretending to be fact."

Jerry West's lawyers are not happy with the way he's been depicted in the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. In a statement obtained by EW, they call the performance "a baseless and malicious assault," alleging that it "cruelly portrays Mr. West as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic" and that it "bears no resemblance to the real man."

"The portrayal of NBA icon and LA Lakers legend Jerry West in Winning Time is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family," reads the letter from West's legal team, which was sent to HBO as well as executive producer Adam McKay. "Contrary to the baseless portrayal in the HBO series, Jerry had nothing but love for and harmony with the Lakers organization, and in particular owner Dr. Jerry Buss, during an era in which he assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history."

Winning Time Jason Clarke as Jerry West in 'Winning Time' | Credit: Warrick Page/HBO

In the show, Jason Clarke stars as the famed former Lakers player, general manager, and coach, with John C. Reilly playing the role of team owner Dr. Jerry Buss.

"Jerry West was an integral part of the Lakers and NBA's success," continues the statement from attorney Skip Miller of law firm Miller Barondess, LLP. "It is a travesty that HBO has knowingly demeaned him for shock value and the pursuit of ratings. As an act of common decency, HBO and the producers owe Jerry a public apology and at the very least should retract their baseless and defamatory portrayal of him."

West's team is asking that the show issue its retraction within two weeks.

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, and Jason Clarke in 'Winning Time' | Credit: HBO

The letter also includes statements from those who worked closely with West during the time presented on the show, including Lakers players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (portrayed by Solomon Hughes), Michael Cooper, and Jamaal Wilkes, as well as Lakers employees Claire Rothman (portrayed on the show by Gaby Hoffman), Charlene Kenney, Bob Steiner, and Mitch Kupchak. They all deny ever seeing the former coach act out the way he does on the show.

Based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty, Winning Time follows the story of the legendary team as they rose to international fame in the 1980s.

The ensemble cast includes Jason Segel as former Lakers assistant coach Paul Westhead, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, and Sally Field as Jessie Buss.

Representatives for HBO, Clarke, and McKay did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.