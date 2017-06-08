Jerry Stiller through the years
Remembering Jerry Stiller
Jerry Stiller, the actor and comedian famous for playing George Costanza's father on Seinfeld, has died of natural causes at the age of 92. Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 8, 1927, Gerald Isaac "Jerry" Stiller had been performing since his school days. His career skyrocketed when his comedy act with wife Anne Meara was in heavy rotation on television variety programs like The Ed Sullivan Show. As the demand for those acts began to decline, Stiller went on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows, notably Seinfeld and The King of Queens. Keep clicking for more photos of Stiller through the years.
1960s
Jerry with wife Anne Meara
1966
Anne Meara and Jerry photographed to promote The Ed Sullivan Show
1968
Jerry and Anne Meara on The Summer Brothers Smothers Show
1969
Jerry and Anne Meara during an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show
1970s
Jerry and Anne Meara
1970
Jerry and Anne Meara photographed for Love & Marriage, Part 1 & 2
1971
Jerry Still shooting a guest spot on the TV sitcom The Courtship of Eddie's Father
1974
Playing Lt. Rico Patrone in 1974's The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
1975
Jerry backstage after performing in The Ritz at New York's Longacre Theater
1976
Actress Kaye Ballard and Jerry on the set of The Ritz
1978
Jerry and son Ben Stiller in New York City
1988
Jerry Stiller performing alongside Divine in Hairspray
1990's
Jerry Stiller
1996
Estelle Harris, Jason Alexander, and Jerry Stiller on Seinfeld
1999
Jerry with TV son Jason Alexander after being roasted by the New York Friars Club
2001
Jerry with son Ben Stiller in Zoolander
2003
Jerry and wife Anne Meara on the set of The King of Queens
2003
Jerry with costar Kevin James on The King of Queens
2004
Jerry sitting with delegates during the second sesion of the Democratic National Convention in Boston
2004
Jerry with son Ben Stiller at a Friars Club Roast in New York
2004
Jerry, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards at the celebration for the Seinfeld DVD release at New York's Rainbow Room
2005
Jerry as Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens
2006
Jerry and Anne Meara at the Tenacious D: In the Pick of Destiny premiere in Los Angeles
2006
Jerry and The Amazing Kreskin at the Friars Club To Roast Jerry Lewis event in New York
2007
Jerry and Anne Meara wave while being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
2007
Jerry, daughter Amy Stiller, son Ben Stiller, and Anne Meara pose with a commemorative plaque at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
2007
Jerry in a scene from The King of Queens
2008
Jerry attending the 11th Annual Project A.L.S. benefit gala at New York's Waldorf Astoria
2008
Jerry taking calls during the Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Benefit for Autism Education presented by Comedy Central at the Beacon Theatre in New York
2008
Jerry with Anne Meara, and Ben Stiller with wife Christine Taylor, at the Museum of the Moving Image Salutes Ben Stiller event at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York
2008
Jerry attending the Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Ben Stiller at Cipriani's 42nd Street
2008
Jerry and Jack Black performing on stage at the 6th Annual Video Game Awards in Culver City, Calif.
2010
Jerry and Anne Meara at the George Carlin Tribute at the New York Public Library
2010
Jerry in front of the house used for the exterior shots for The Costanza's home in Seinfeld