Jerry Stiller through the years

Jerry Stiller, the actor and comedian famous for playing George Costanza's father on Seinfeld, has died of natural causes at the age of 92. Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 8, 1927, Gerald Isaac "Jerry" Stiller had been performing since his school days. His career skyrocketed when his comedy act with wife Anne Meara was in heavy rotation on television variety programs like The Ed Sullivan Show. As the demand for those acts began to decline, Stiller went on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows, notably Seinfeld and The King of Queens. Keep clicking for more photos of Stiller through the years.