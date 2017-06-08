Jerry Stiller through the years

By Cristina Everett
Updated May 11, 2020 at 09:47 AM EDT

Remembering Jerry Stiller

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jerry Stiller, the actor and comedian famous for playing George Costanza's father on Seinfeld, has died of natural causes at the age of 92. Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 8, 1927, Gerald Isaac "Jerry" Stiller had been performing since his school days. His career skyrocketed when his comedy act with wife Anne Meara was in heavy rotation on television variety programs like The Ed Sullivan Show. As the demand for those acts began to decline, Stiller went on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows, notably Seinfeld and The King of Queens. Keep clicking for more photos of Stiller through the years.

1960s

Everett Collection

Jerry with wife Anne Meara

1966

CBS/Getty Images

Anne Meara and Jerry photographed to promote The Ed Sullivan Show

1968

Everett Collection

Jerry and Anne Meara on The Summer Brothers Smothers Show

1969

CBS/Getty Images

Jerry and Anne Meara during an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show

6 of 39

1970s

Everett Collection

Jerry and Anne Meara

1970

NBC/Getty Images

Jerry and Anne Meara photographed for Love & Marriage, Part 1 & 2

1971

ABC/Getty Images

Jerry Still shooting a guest spot on the TV sitcom The Courtship of Eddie's Father

1974

Everett Collection

Playing Lt. Rico Patrone in 1974's The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

1975

Ron Galella/WireImage

Jerry backstage after performing in The Ritz at New York's Longacre Theater

1976

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Actress Kaye Ballard and Jerry on the set of The Ritz

1978

Ron Galella/WireImage

Jerry and son Ben Stiller in New York City

1988

New Line/Everett Collection

Jerry Stiller performing alongside Divine in Hairspray

1990's

Everett Collection

Jerry Stiller

1996

Margaret Norton/NBC/Getty Images

Estelle Harris, Jason Alexander, and Jerry Stiller on Seinfeld

1999

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jerry with TV son Jason Alexander after being roasted by the New York Friars Club

2001

Paramount/Everett Collection

Jerry with son Ben Stiller in Zoolander

2003

Stefano Paltera/AP

Jerry and wife Anne Meara on the set of The King of Queens

2003

Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images

Jerry with costar Kevin James on The King of Queens

2004

Mike Mergen/Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Jerry sitting with delegates during the second sesion of the Democratic National Convention in Boston

2004

Star Max/AP

Jerry with son Ben Stiller at a Friars Club Roast in New York

2004

gbinuya/Everett Collection

Jerry, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards at the celebration for the Seinfeld DVD release at New York's Rainbow Room

2005

Tony Esparza/CBS/Getty Images

Jerry as Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens

2006

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Jerry and Anne Meara at the Tenacious D: In the Pick of Destiny premiere in Los Angeles

2006

Matt Carasella/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Jerry and The Amazing Kreskin at the Friars Club To Roast Jerry Lewis event in New York

2007

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Jerry and Anne Meara wave while being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

2007

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Jerry, daughter Amy Stiller, son Ben Stiller, and Anne Meara pose with a commemorative plaque at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

2007

Randy Tepper/CBS/Getty Images

Jerry in a scene from The King of Queens

2008

Peter Kramer/AP

Jerry attending the 11th Annual Project A.L.S. benefit gala at New York's Waldorf Astoria

2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Jerry taking calls during the Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Benefit for Autism Education presented by Comedy Central at the Beacon Theatre in New York

2008

PATRICK MCMULLAN/Getty Images

Jerry with Anne Meara, and Ben Stiller with wife Christine Taylor, at the Museum of the Moving Image Salutes Ben Stiller event at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York

2008

Evan Agostini/AP

Jerry attending the Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Ben Stiller at Cipriani's 42nd Street

2008

AP

Jerry and Jack Black performing on stage at the 6th Annual Video Game Awards in Culver City, Calif.

2010

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Jerry and Anne Meara at the George Carlin Tribute at the New York Public Library

2010

Julia Xanthos/ NY Daily News/Getty Images

Jerry in front of the house used for the exterior shots for The Costanza's home in Seinfeld