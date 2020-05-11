Jason Alexander, Leah Remini, Viola Davis, and more joined fans in remembering Jerry Stiller, who died on Monday at the age of 92.

Overnight on May 11, news broke that longtime actor Jerry Stiller had died at 92. Quickly, celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn the Seinfeld and The King of Queens actor.

His son Ben Stiller, confirmed the news on social media, writing, "I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry Stiller's late wife Anne Meara died in 2015. Together, they were known as the '60s comedy team Stiller and Meara.

Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to Stiller, his former costar, by sharing a photo of himself holding up the couple's comedy album, The Last Two People in the World.

Seinfeld's Jason Alexander remembered his on-screen dad and "beloved friend." Stiller played George Costanza's father Frank, delivering iconic quotes like "Festivus for the rest of us" and "Serenity now!" "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him." Alexander wrote on Twitter.

Like Alexander, Kings of Queens star Leah Remini also had the honor of playing one of Stiller's children on TV. Remini pointed to his father-like mentorship while on the show. "I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Stiller also worked on Broadway and was able t0 capture the hearts of people like Viola Davis on stage. "2020 is really taking its toll. RIP to the GREAT Jerry Stiller. Man....you made me laugh for decades. I even saw you onstage in Shakespeare in the Park in NYC," she wrote.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried echoed that statement, writing, "On stage or off he could put a smile on your face. Photo credit Arlene Gottfried. RIP Jerry Stiller."

