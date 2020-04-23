Amid a global crisis, who needs James Bond to save the day? Iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld is here to lighten the mood with the trailer (below) for his first original stand-up special in 22 years, in which he gets down to business to ask the real questions plaguing humanity.

"Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window, so we can all see the lifeless, collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt lying helpless?" he asks in the teaser for the Netflix-bound 23 Hours to Kill. "How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?"

The performance — which also boasts a theme lampooning classic Bond films — features Seinfeld on stage at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where he performed the never-before-seen set about sharp observations on everyday life.

Though he previously worked with Netflix on the pseudo-documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld, which chronicled his return to comedy at Manhattan's Comic Strip Live, and launched his popular Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee talk show on the streaming platform, 23 Hours to Kill is the 65-year-old's first stand-up concert film of completely original material since 1998's HBO set I'm Telling You for the Last Time, which premiered several months after the comedian's beloved sitcom Seinfeld went off the air.

Seinfeld's 23 Hours to Kill premieres May 5 on Netflix. Watch the first teaser trailer above.

