It's just as disturbing as you'd expect!

Watch Netflix trap Jerry Seinfeld as a living Lego to celebrate Seinfeld on streaming

You've never seen Seinfeld like this. And maybe that's a good thing — because Jerry Seinfeld as a living Lego is actually pretty disturbing!

But to celebrate the fact that Seinfeld is now available on Netflix, the streaming service decided to trap the comedian in an alternate-universe Seinfeld set where everything is made out of Legos… including Seinfeld himself.

The result? A vintage commercial featuring an appearance by Patrick Warburton (who played Puddy) and narrated by Seinfeld alum Bryan Cranston — who is here to remind you that his character Dr. Tim Whatley appeared in six, not five, episodes.

Seinfeld Lego Jerry Seinfeld trapped in a Lego 'Seinfeld' world | Credit: Netflix

Even more shocking is the way the video pokes fun at how Seinfeld is now at the whims of Netflix. "I don't know what this is," he grouses. "What are we selling here?"

"Aw, sorry Jerry, you have no say," Cranston responds. "We bought the series and we can do whatever we want with it. And you."

"But I don't want to be a Lego! I don't even know who I'm working for at this point," Seinfeld complains. Turns out the power of Netflix is so big, not even Seinfeld can fight it. Watch the video below, and check out some wacky behind-the-scenes photos.

Seinfeld Lego Jerry Seinfeld behind the scenes of Netflix's Lego 'Seinfeld' promo | Credit: Netflix

Seinfeld Lego Jerry Seinfeld behind the scenes of Netflix's Lego 'Seinfeld' promo | Credit: Netflix

