Jerry O'Connell joins The Talk, filling seat vacated by Sharon Osbourne

Jerry O'Connell is now a full-fledged member of The Talk family.

The actor and TV personality, who has frequently guest-hosted the CBS chat show in recent months, was named a permanent cohost on Wednesday's episode. He's essentially filling the seat vacated by Sharon Osbourne earlier this year, and in doing so he becomes the program's first full-time male cohost.

O'Connell was introduced with a Rocky-esque training montage set to "Eye of the Tiger," which you can watch below.

Carrie Ann Inaba also took a leave of absence from the show due to medical reasons in April.

O'Connell is no stranger to talk TV. In addition to previous appearances on The Talk, he has cohosted The Wendy Williams Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Today, and The View. He also tested the waters with an eponymous talk show, Jerry O, in 2019.

In recent years, O'Connell has also spent some time on CBS prime time, playing George Cooper, the older brother of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, on The Big Bang Theory. He also had a recurring role on Billions, which hails from CBS sister network Showtime.

