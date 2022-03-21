Dare we say this lineup is good as hell?

Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lizzo to host Saturday Night Live next

Live from New York, it's a stacked Saturday Night Live lineup!

NBC announced Monday that Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lizzo will host three consecutive episodes once SNL returns next month.

Carmichael will make his Studio 8H debut on the April 2 return, with musical guest Gunna. Gyllenhaal, who previously hosted a season 32 episode in 2007 and has made several cameos since, will emcee April 9, with musical guest Camila Cabello. And Lizzo, who served as musical guest in a season 45 episode hosted by Eddie Murphy in 2019, will pull double duty as host and musical guest on April 16.

Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo, and Jake Gyllenhaal Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo, and Jake Gyllenhaal | Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Carmichael's episode will come one day after the release of his HBO comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, and Gyllenhaal will be hosting the same weekend his latest film arrives, the Michael Bay thriller Ambulance. Lizzo meanwhile will be coming off the March 25 launch of her Amazon reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The trio come on the heels of season 47 hosts Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, and John Mulaney. Other notable hosts this season have included Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose, Jonathan Majors, and Simu Liu, while Rosalia, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Taylor Swift, Bleachers, Katy Perry, and Saweetie have taken the stage as musical guests.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

