The untitled show will explore the stand-up comic's personal life amid his "quest for love, sex, and connection."

Get ready to see more of Jerrod Carmichael.

The stand-up comic and recent Golden Globes host is set to star in a comedy documentary series for HBO, the network announced Wednesday.

The yet-untitled series will center on Carmichael's personal life, following him through encounters with friends, families, and strangers amid his "quest for love, sex, and connection," according to a logline. Carmichael will executive-produce alongside director Ari Katcher, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Josh Kriegman, and Elyse Steinberg.

The docuseries comes on the heels of Carmichael's subversive and intimate HBO comedy special Rothaniel, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, and his well-regarded stint hosting the Golden Globes.

Jerrod Carmichael Jerrod Carmichael | Credit: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

"We've loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years, and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy," said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, in a statement. "Rothaniel resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format."

As Rothaniel and Golden Globes viewers have seen, Carmichael is known for his unconventional and thought-provoking brand of comedy. In Rothaniel, he came out as gay and discussed painful family secrets.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," Carmichael said in his monologue. "The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."