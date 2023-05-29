The actor went method to consume a cocktail of milk, Tabasco, bread crusts, Branston Pickle, raw eggs, cocoa powder, and Sarah Snook's spit.

Jeremy Strong really drank that disgusting smoothie during the Succession finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Succession series finale, "With Open Eyes."

How committed to his craft is Succession star Jeremy Strong? Very f---ing committed, as his ambitious, troubled, and foul-mouthed character Kendall Roy might say.

On Sunday night's Succession series finale, Sarah Snook's Shiv Roy prepared a special smoothie — one "fit for a king" — for her sibling Kendall to drink at their mother's home in Barbados after agreeing to support his quest to become CEO of Waystar Royco. The ingredients? Milk, Tabasco hot sauce, bread crusts, Branston Pickle, raw eggs, cocoa powder, and, finally, Shiv's spit.

"You're going to be a great CEO," Snook's character tells Kendall. "I really think that — if this doesn't kill you, which it definitely will." Encouraged by Shiv and Kieran Culkin's Roman, Kendall then swallowed a hefty gulp of the rancid beverage, the rest of which was deposited on Kendall's head by his brother.

Did Strong ask for the smoothie prepared onscreen by Snook to be swapped out for something less repulsive? Apparently not.

Speaking on the official Succession podcast, the actor revealed that the concoction he consumed contained "all those things" viewers had seen Shiv put into the blender.

"We did it only a few times and then I went outside and retched, and jumped in the ocean, and washed it off my hair. Yeah, I did drink it, yeah."

After podcast host Kara Swisher responded to this news by saying he really is a method actor, Strong continued, "I wouldn't know how not to drink it. He wants it that badly, that he's going to drink whatever that is. But it was disgusting."

Listen to the full interview below.

