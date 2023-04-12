Renner and his family were on hand to celebrate the premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations.

Months after suffering life-threatening injuries from a snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is up and back on the job.

The Hawkeye star and his family walked the red carpet of his new Disney+ show Rennervations, in which he renovates used vehicles for underserved communities around the world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series 'Rennervations' | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

Renner used a cane to arrive at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere, and walked a bit before taking to an electric scooter for press interviews.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowcat on New Year's Day. When the accident occurred, Renner was operating his snowcat to help free his nephew's vehicle from the snow. When he exited the snowcat, it began to roll downhill towards his nephew. Renner attempted to stop it but was pulled under it by the track and run over in the process, per a sheriff's department report.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer last week, the actor revealed that while he was in critical condition in the hospital he penned his final words to his family, but ultimately, he "chose to survive."

Renner went on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday where he was greeted with a standing ovation. The two-time Oscar nominee also discussed his fellow Avenger Paul Rudd bringing some joy into his life with a fake Cameo.

Speaking of his Avengers family, some joked on their group chat that Renner had gone "off the rails" with Rennervations, but the construction veteran called the show a "driving force" in his recovery.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need," Renner said in a statement for the four-part series. "But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that's what this show does."

He added, "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Rennervations premieres April 12 on Disney+.