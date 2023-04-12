The actor and gearhead was determined not to let "running my damn self over" upstage the hard work that went into his new Disney+ series.

It's hard to keep an Avenger down — especially when they've got something to fight for.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner said Tuesday night that the launch of his new Disney+ reality series Rennervations gave him something to strive toward in his recovery from a life-threatening snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

At the Rennervations premiere in Los Angeles, Renner made his first red carpet appearance since the accident and discussed what the show — in which he renovates used vehicles for underserved communities around the world — means to him.

"It's super exciting," the actor and gearhead told EW. "It's like celebrating a birthday or something. It's not a film, or it's not a job, or it's not a character. This is me, it's my life, it's my backyard. It's these beautiful kids and these great agencies that are helping kids, and I just got to be a piece of the puzzle to help them. It's so awesome."

Jeremy Renner at the 'Rennervations' premiere in Los Angeles Jeremy Renner at the 'Rennervations' premiere in Los Angeles | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Inside the premiere, during a conversation moderated by Jimmy Kimmel, Renner was praised for his progress and opened up about how the show has inspired him as he recuperates.

"It's easy to do when you have the love and support that I have," Renner said. "Doing it alone would have been impossible."

He added, "It took a lot of people. It starts with my family and my daughter, and then a big part of my recovery was this show. It set a big milestone for me to get better to make sure that all our hard work was not for naught."

Even after "running my damn self over," Renner said there was "no alternative" but to persevere. "So to me it was easy because I had somewhere to go, I had somewhere to point. And I had a lot of love."

With reporting from Jessica Leon.