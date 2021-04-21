Jeremy Renner shares banged-up Hawkeye selfie to celebrate wrapping Disney+ series
The Avengers star hits his mark.
Jeremy Renner is taking a bow.
The Avengers star applauded his fellow cast and crew members on the upcoming Marvel and Disney+ series Hawkeye on social media Wednesday, and celebrated the completion of filming.
"Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!!" Renner wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him clapping. "We can't wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey... #hawkeye🏹."
The actor, who plays the sharpshooting archer Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also shared an apparent behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram stories of him looking battered and bruised. "Last day, for Now," he wrote. "This is not goodbye, but a see you soon. … Thank you cast, crew and Marvel."
Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Barton's protégée Kate Bishop, also reposted her Avengers mentor's pic. Vera Farmiga is playing Steinfeld's mom, Eleanor Bishop, and Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova, the sister to Scarlett Johansson's late Black Widow and a fellow assassin.
The Hawkeye series appears to be primarily based on the acclaimed Hawkeye comic from Matt Fraction and by David Aja. EW's Christian Holub and Chancellor Agard called the saga "the most definitive and iconic take on the character," and it made EW's list of 15 best comics of the past decade.
Hawkeye is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. It will follow Marvel's WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, the latter of which is out June 11.
