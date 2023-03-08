Jeremy Renner says his Avengers family thought he went 'off the rails' in Rennervations trailer

Jeremy Renner is gearing up to change the world, one build at a time.

On Tuesday, Disney+ revealed the first trailer for Rennervations, which will see the Avengers and Hawkeye star join forces with a team of expert builders to use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world.

In the clip below, Renner explains his mission and goal for the series, and previews some of the locations and famous faces he'll encounter along the way. In one particularly funny part, he tells costar Anthony Mackie that some of their fellow Marvel stars jokingly had some concerns about the project. "There's a lot of concern on the Avengers family chat, 'What is Renner doing? He's going all off the rails,'" he tells a giggling Mackie.

Off screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. In Rennervations, he teams up with best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, to work on such projects as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

Renner will also team up with Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, actor and producer Anil Kapoor (Mission Impossible, Slumdog Millionaire), and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto) to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

In a statement, Renner called the series "a driving force" in his recovery after being hospitalized for more than two weeks in January after being crushed by a snow plow on his property in Nevada.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that's what this show does," said Renner. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Anthony Mackie and Jeremy Renner in 'Rennervations'

The series will take the actor around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada; to Chicago, Illinois; to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Rajasthan, India; and connects him with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities.

The four-part series premieres April 12 on Disney+.

