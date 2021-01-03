"I didn't feel too bad," wrote Clarkson, who is also the host of the UK version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? "But then my breathing really did start to get labored."

"We keep being told that we know a great deal about COVID, but what I've learned over the past 10 days is: we don't," he wrote. "We don't know how long we are infectious for. We don't know how to tackle it. We don't know what it does to us. We don't know how long the antibodies last. We don't know how easy it is to catch it twice. And we certainly don't know if any of the vaccines will work long-term. I don't even know if I'm better now. Seriously, I have absolutely no idea.