Lip Gallagher is on the picket line.

Jeremy Allen White reunited with his Shameless costars in support of the ongoing strike initiated by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on Thursday.

The actor and his guns (yes, chef!) marched alongside Shanola Hampton (who played Veronica Fisher), Noel Fisher (Mickey Milkovich), Isidora Goreshter (Svetlana Yevgenivna), Steve Howey (Kevin Ball), and Zach McGowan (Jody Silverman) outside Warner Bros. in Burbank.

Hampton shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of the reunion and used the hashtag #ForeverFamily.

Before he was tortured chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on the acclaimed dramedy The Bear, White was the academic second-eldest Gallagher child on Shameless, which ran for 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021. The Showtime drama also starred Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, and Ethan Cutkosky.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents film and television performers, joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line on July 14 after the bargaining committee could not reach an agreement with the guild representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), to draft a new contract. Points of conflict include salaries, residuals, and the rise of AI in the industry.

SHAMELESS, Jeremy Allen White Jeremy Allen White on 'Shameless' | Credit: Everett Collection

"We are being victimized by a very greedy entity," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a press conference. "I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly. How far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right while giving hundreds and millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."

Other notable reunions and meetups on the picket line have included Mandy Moore and her This Is Us costars, Jack Quaid and his costars from The Boys, Miranda Cosgrove and her iCarly castmates, Succession stars Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe, Yellowjackets stars Liv Hewson and Samantha Hanratty, and Paget Brewster and her Criminal Minds costars, among others.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with