Jeopardy winners say they won't participate in Tournament of Champions unless WGA strike ends

Champion Ray Lalonde said that he "informed the show's producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions."

Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions may actually be in real jeopardy this year.

Over the last week, Jeopardy champions Ray Lalonde, Ben Chan, Hannah Wilson, Cris Pannullo, and Troy Meyer have all announced that they will not participate in the game show's upcoming tournament unless the ongoing Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike is resolved.

The winners are refusing to cross the picket line in solidarity with Jeopardy's writers amid a wave of reports that claim the series will potentially recycle old questions for this year's competition, per the Hollywood Reporter. The tournament is usually filmed between August and September.

Lalonde, an International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) member who won 13 games this year, posted on Reddit that he will be skipping the competition after discovering "credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the WGA strike remains unresolved."

"I am a lifelong devoted fan of Jeopardy!. I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me," Lalonde wrote. "That being said, I believe that the show's writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members."

He continued, "As a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member's son and a proud union member myself I have informed the show's producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions."

Lalonde said that he hoped his statement would "perhaps influence some future decision to proceed without the writers" and also "encourage any others in the community who feel the same way to speak out as well." He added, "A few small voices may not change any minds but we can try."

The other contestants soon rallied behind Lalonde in the post's comments section, with Meyer writing, "I stand with Ray!"

Pannullo, who won 21 games, commented, "I fully agree with [Ray's] stance and will not participate in any games comprised of recycled clues while the WGA strike is in effect."

In his comment, Chan thanked Lalonde for "taking this stand," adding, "If you are out, I am out." While Wilson noted, "I'll stand with you, Ray! A TOC with all recycled clues doesn't sound like much fun to play in, anyway."

The Writers' Guild of America has been on strike since May after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP). They are seeking higher wages as well as artificial intelligence protections. In solidarity, Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik exited the show's 39th season early, requiring co-host Ken Jennings to fill in for the remaining week of filming.

Jeopardy is reportedly set to return for its 40th season on Sept. 11, per TVLine.

