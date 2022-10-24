Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and more champs will return this year in an effort to claim the $250,00 grand prize.

Let the games begin!

Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions will feature a record number of super-champions when it kicks off on Monday, Oct. 31. The long-running game show's most prestigious event will be even more competitive than previous tournaments and feature 21 contestants, five of which are super-champions: Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and Jonathan Fisher.

Here's everything to know about this year's Tournament of Champions.

What is the Tournament of Champions?

The yearly tournament generally assembles 15 players who have won the most games from the past season to square off once more for a grand prize of $250,000. There are various format change this time around, including the elimination of wild cards and a "best of seven" finals series, meaning the first champion to win three games claims the grand prize. The new format also includes byes to the semifinals for super-champions Schneider (40 games), Amodio (38), and Roach (23).

Who is playing in the tournament?

The 21 contestants include the aforementioned super-champions, the winners of the Jeopardy National College Championship and Professors Tournament events, and every contestant who has won four or more games since the last Tournament of Champions in 2020. The competition will also feature the two winners of the inaugural Second Chance competition. Ryan Long, a 16-game champion from Philadelphia; Jonathan Fisher, an 11-game champion originally from Coral Gables, Fla.; and Nashville's Jessica Stephens, winner of the first week of the Second Chance competition, are among the players.

When are they playing?

The pairings and dates for the quarterfinals are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 31

Ryan Long, a 16-game champion from Philadelphia, Pa.

Megan Wachspress, a 6-game champion from Berkeley, Calif.

Maureen O'Neil, a 4-game champion from Cambridge, Mass.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Jonathan Fisher, an 11-game champion originally from Coral Gables, Fla.

Andrew He, a 5-game champion from San Francisco, Calif.

Christine Whelchel, a 4-game champion from Spring Hill, Tenn.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Brian Chang, a 7-game champion from Chicago

Tyler Rhode, a 5-game champion from New York

Margaret Shelton, a 4-game champion from Pittsburgh

Thursday, Nov. 3

Courtney Shah, a 7-game champion from Portland, Ore.

John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso

*Second Chance Week 2 winner TBA

Friday, Nov. 4

Eric Ahasic, a 6-game champion from Minneapolis

Jaskaran Singh, winner of the Jeopardy National College Championship, from Plano, Texas

Jackie Kelly, a 4-game champion from Cary, N.C.

Monday, Nov. 7

Zach Newkirk, a 6-game champion from Arlington, Va.

Jessica Stephens, winner of Second Chance Week 1, from Nashville, Tenn.

Sam Buttrey, winner of the Jeopardy Professors Tournament, from Pacific Grove, Calif.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Special Exhibition Game

Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 11

Semifinals 1-3

Monday, Nov. 14 through Wednesday, Nov. 16

Finals Games 1-3

If necessary: Thursday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 22

Finals Game 4-7

What are the rules?

The tournament begins at the quarterfinals, where there are six games and 18 players. The winner of each game advances to the semifinals, which features three games and nine players. The winner of each game will then advance to the finals, which features three guaranteed games but can go up to as much as seven. The first person who reaches three wins is crowned the champion.

What is the prize?

$250,000 and glorious bragging rights within the Jeopardy community.

