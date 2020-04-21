Jeopardy! to replay classic Ken Jennings episodes as part of G.O.A.T. tournament encore

Jeopardy! type TV Show network Syndicated genre Game Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will be reunited with show champion Ken Jennings — sort of.

For two weeks starting on May 4, Jeopardy! will replay their Greatest of All Time tournament from January on ABC that saw their three highest money winners ever — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer — battle it out for the grand prize of $1 million and the title of G.O.A.T.

The network will also flashback to Jennings' first and last episodes from his famous record-breaking 74-game streak which hasn't aired since 2004. The episodes will serve as bookends of the tournament replay, with his show debut kicking off the two-week special and his last game airing on May 15.

Jennings is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time with his winnings surpassing the $5 million mark from his time on Jeopardy!, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Grand Slam, 1 vs. 100, and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.

