Watch Alex Trebek's touching message from Thanksgiving's Jeopardy! episode: 'Keep the faith'

Alex Trebek isn't done sharing his wisdom with Jeopardy! viewers just yet.

Though the quiz show's longtime host died at age 80 on Nov. 8, Trebek taped enough episodes before his death to run through the holiday season. On Thursday, the official Jeopardy! Twitter account shared a clip from the episode airing Thanksgiving Day, featuring Trebek sharing a message of hope with viewers at the start of the game.

"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek says in the clip. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

Jeopardy! also recently reshuffled its schedule; Trebek's final week of episodes, which was originally set to conclude on Christmas Day, will now air beginning Jan. 4, 2021. The weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 will be filled instead by a selection of the host's best episodes as a special tribute. After that, new episodes will feature "a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family," beginning with 74-time winner Ken Jennings.

Trebek died earlier this month after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. In a tribute attached to the first Jeopardy! episode to air after his death, executive producer Mike Richards said, "He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family. On behalf of everyone, thank you for everything Alex."

