Only one person got higher ratings than reported frontrunner for Jeopardy host Mike Richards

It appears Jeopardy may have found its new permanent host to step in for the late Alex Trebek, as Variety reports Mike Richards, an executive producer of the show, is in advanced talks to take the position. If we're going by ratings, he did bring in a larger audience than most of the other guest hosts this year. However, one still bested him in that regard.

Ken Jennings, who maintains the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy with 74 consecutive wins, had an average Nielsen rating of 6.0, making him the guest host with the highest rating, as reported by The Wrap. That does come with a bit of an asterisk.

Jennings was the first to guest host Jeopardy following the death of Trebek, with his episodes aired from Jan. 4 to Feb. 19 of this year. If the ratings for the show are any indication, there seemed to be general interest in seeing who would be tapped to fill in for Trebek in those first few months. Jennings also had the advantage of being someone the Jeopardy audience knew well.

Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy Ken Jennings guest hosting 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Richards followed Jennings as guest host from Feb. 22 to March 5, garnering an average Nielsen rating of 5.9, the second highest of the guest hosts. From there, the ratings naturally began tapering off. Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, who hosted just before fan favorite LeVar Burton from July 19 to July 23, currently has the lowest average rating (4.7).

Ratings for Burton's episodes, which aired from July 26 to July 30, are not yet available.

Variety reported Wednesday that Richards was in negotiations to take the hosting position permanently. Richards previously spoke with EW about his discussions with Trebek before his death about finding a successor.

Jeopardy Mike Richards guest hosting 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions

"He wanted to be very careful to not weigh in on that. Not that he didn't care, because he cared at a very high level, [but] he knew how influential any suggestion he made would be, and he wanted us to come to it the way we wanted to, not because of what he wanted," Richards said. "So he and I spent a lot of time talking about what attributes a host should have, what we should look for, those types of things. He always said that the stars of Jeopardy were the contestants and the game, not the host. We spent time talking about that, but he was very reticent to put out names. In fact, he said two names once, kind of off the cuff because I think they were just two people that were in his head, and he watched the firestorm that erupted around that. I think that was when he went, 'Okay, I'm not going to do that to this process.'"

Burton has been a fan favorite and campaigned for the job. He said he saw his guest hosting stint as an opportunity to audition, essentially, for the permanent position. "I am eager to put my skills up against those of anyone else in contention and then let the chips fall where they may," he said during an appearance on The View. "The important thing for me is I have an opportunity to compete for the job, and that's all I ever really wanted."