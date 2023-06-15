Sarah Foss revealed that the June 7 episode featured "23 triple stumpers," which is "something we never like to see."

Jeopardy producer would like you to forget that recent episode, please

Jeopardy producer Sarah Foss would love it if you forgot a recent episode of the game show… kind of like how its contestants forgot all the correct answers.

The producer weighed in on the show's June 7 episode, which saw its trio of players — Collette Lee, Kristine Rembach, and defending champion Suresh Krishnan — all fail to buzz in on 23 separate questions.

"One thing that was not so great about this game — and, actually, Kristine and Collette joked about it in the post-game chat, they were really hoping they wouldn't go viral for leaving so much money on the board," Foss told co-host Buzzy Cohen on a recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. "In this game — this has to be a record — 23 triple stumpers. And it's something we never like to see."

"No, not good," Cohen agreed. "You know, it's the last game before lunch… Maybe everyone's a little sleepy or hungry. But, yeah, that's a tough stat to carry with you."

"Thankfully, I've seen nothing going viral about it, so it's not going to go viral," Foss said. "We mentioned it briefly here on the pod and…"

Cohen interjected, "We'll forget it ever happened." Foss confirmed, "We'll forget it ever happened."

If it makes Lee and Rembach feel any better, they weren't the only ones stumped by the game's clues. One fan tweeted, "The questions were a little too detailed and just worded weird tonight !! I'm a nightly watcher."

While another described the episode as "painful to watch." They added, "As far as unanswered clues went, this episode had to be in the top 10."

"Stat discovered… out of 55 clues read (couldn't get to the last two in [Double Jeopardy] and the [Daily Doubles] don't apply) there were 23 triple stumpers — 16 in the [Double Jeopardy round," a third viewer pointed out. "That's insane, friends."

