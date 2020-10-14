Jeopardy! gets a surprise when only one contestant makes it to final round

For the first time since 2015, only one contestant made it to Final Jeopardy!

For the first time since 2015, only one Jeopardy! contestant actually made it to the end of the episode to play Final Jeopardy!

That contestant was returning champion Kevin Walsh, who played solo Tuesday when he answered the "Literary Pronoun" challenge to the surprise of even host Alex Trebek. Walsh's two competitors, Alex Switzky and Natt Supab, ended the show with either a negative or zero balance and therefore could not head into the last challenge.

"The stage looks like a very lonely place right now," Trebek said at the start of the segment. "I cannot recall the last time we only had one player in Final Jeopardy!"

The last time was in March 2015, when contestant Kristin Sausville from Delaware experienced the same solo Final Jeopardy! performance.

Walsh's answer for the round was, "Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1." The question, which Walsh readily wrote down, was "What is It?"

Watch the lonely Final Jeopardy! round above.

