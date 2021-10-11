Matt Amodio's Jeopardy winning streak ends as second longest in show's history

Jeopardy Close this dialog window Streaming Options

All historic runs must come to an end.

And that's what happened Monday on Jeopardy, with reigning champ Matt Amodio finally being taken down after a 38-game winning streak.

The loss to actor Jonathan Fisher, who barely beat out runner-up Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist, leaves Amodio second on the all-time consecutive wins list, behind Ken Jennings' 74. He also finishes with $1,518,601 in cash winnings, which puts him third in non-tournament money, about $1 million short of both James Holzhauser ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

Jeopardy! 'Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik and contestant Matt Amodio | Credit: Casey Durkin/Jeopardy! Productions

"I always wanted to be a Jeopardy champion, and I accomplished that," Amodio, a Ph.D. student at Yale, said in a statement. "I know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I'm going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere."

Amodio is set to return for Jeopardy's next Tournament of Champions.

