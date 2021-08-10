Jeopardy champ is now the fourth-highest earner in game show's history

Jeopardy contestant Matt Amodio has hit a major milestone as he continues his winning streak on the popular trivia game show.

Amodio is now the fourth-highest earner in Jeopardy history after beating out the other contestants in his 14th straight game on Monday and raking in a cumulative total of $440,600.

Matt Amodio Jeopardy Champion Matt Amodio on 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Sportscaster Joe Buck, who served as guest host for that episode, consoled his competitors, who called Amodio "the behemoth." Said Buck, "If you're gonna lose, have it be to him."

David Madden, a 19-day Jeopardy champion, was the previous fourth-spot record holder with total earnings of $430,400. Amodio was approaching his tally last week when he overtook Julie Collins' record of $428,100 to become the fifth-highest earner.

The guy has proven he can pull in some serious cash in a single game. In an episode last week, Amodio waged his entire $13,000 on a Daily Double, which he won. But the strategy of "go big or go home" doesn't always work. Viewers have also seen him wager and lose $34,000 in one bid.

The next monumental moment for Amodio is, of course, the third-highest earner spot, which currently belongs to Jason Zuffranieri, who had total earnings of $532,496. We'll see soon enough if Amodio can clear that $91,896 gap.