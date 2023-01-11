We'll take a very tough competition for $800, Alex.

ABC has picked up another spin-off of America's favorite quiz show: Jeopardy! Masters. Described as an "elite-level" competition, the series will feature the six highest-ranked contestants as they face off in a Champions League event to win the grand prize and the coveted title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

Schneider's 40-game streak in season 38 landed her at No. 2 on Jeopardy's all-time consecutive wins list, while Amodio's 38-game streak spanning seasons 37 and 38 put him at No. 3. Roach's 23 wins put them at No. 5 — they are the first Gen Z super-champion, having become the youngest contestant currently ranked in the Top 5 for all-time consecutive games won.

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider, James Holzhauer, and Mattea Roach will compete in 'Jeopardy! Masters.' | Credit: Casey Durkin/Jeopardy Productions, Inc.; Eric McCandless via Getty Images; Jeopardy Productions

He is a season 38 five-day champion whose impressive streak came to an end at the hands of Schneider, while Buttrey — known for his uncanny resemblance to actor and comedian Steve Martin — is a 2021 Professors Tournament champion who boasted an average correct response score of 96.1 percent. Holzhauer's 32-game streak in season 35 landed him at No. 4 on the all-time consecutive wins list.

A release date for the new elite tournament has not yet been announced.

Jeopardy! Masters joins the recently announced High School Reunion Tournament, which will reunite 27 former competitors from Teen Tournaments' past as they vie for the $100,000 grand prize. Claire Sattler, now a senior at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and Teen Tournament II champion Avi Gupta, now a senior at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., are among the alums set to compete in the tournament, which will air between Feb. 20 and March 9.

