Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik to host remaining Jeopardy episodes through end of year

For the remainder of the year, Jeopardy fans can expect to see two familiar faces at the podium: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Both hosts will take the reins on the popular quiz show starting Monday with Bialik hosting episodes through Nov. 5. After Nov. 5, Jennings and Bialik will, according to a press release, "split hosting duties as their schedules allow."

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik | Credit: Jeopardy Productions (2)

Bialik was initially announced as a Jeopardy host alongside Richards, set to helm the primetime specials and spin-offs. After the former producer and host's departure, the show tapped her to fill in as a temporary host for the remaining episodes. Last week, Bialik shared a photo on Twitter that showed her glammed up as she prepared to shoot an episode.

The confirmation of Jennings joining Bialik at the podium follows initial reports from CNN's Brian Stelter and former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni, both of whom reported that Jennings, a former Jeopardy champion (and first guest host), was a frontrunner to take the hosting spot.

Although Richards was removed from both his position as an executive producer and a host in August, he had pre-taped multiple Jeopardy episodes for the new season that began airing this week. A search for a permanent Jeopardy host is still ongoing.