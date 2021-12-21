Jeopardy invites Steve Martin to appear on the show after his doppelgänger wins tournament

We'll take "Doppelgängers" for $600.

Some Jeopardy viewers took notice of recent Professors Tournament champion Sam Buttrey's resemblance to comedy legend Steve Martin, who responded with a cheeky tweet acknowledging their physical similarities.

Steve Martin; Jeopardy Professors Tournament winner Sam Buttrey 'Jeopardy' viewers have noted the resemblance between Steve Martin and Professors Tournament winner Sam Buttrey. | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jeopardy/YouTube

"So great to split the prize money with Sam!" the Only Murders in the Building star wrote on Twitter after Buttrey won the show's first-ever tournament for college professors. The associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School took home $100,000 in prize money after the two-day final, broadcast Thursday and Friday. He will also return to the show to compete in the next Tournament of Champions.

And, if Jeopardy has its way, the veteran actor will pop up on the show as well. The show's official Twitter account responded to Martin's tweet by inviting him to appear, writing, "We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity!"

On the other hand, if Jeopardy ever needs someone to present a category on banjo music, they know who to call.

