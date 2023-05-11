We'll take "Game Shows Impacted By the Writers' Strike" for $500.

Last week, members of the Writers Guild of America took to picket lines to demand fair pay from Hollywood studios. This is the first writer walkout in more than 15 years and it's resulted in a number of productions halting indefinitely, from late night talk shows to scripted dramas. The list of projects impacted by the strike grows longer by the day and game shows are no exception.

Per Deadline, Jeopardy co-host Mayim Bialik is declining her hosting duties to stand in solidarity with the WGA. ABC's long-running trivia series has one week of filming left for season 39, which EW can confirm will move forward with Ken Jennings as host.

Representatives for Bialik did not respond to EW's request for comment.

Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy Ken Jennings guest hosting 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Typically, Jennings and Bialik split their hosting duties: Jennings hosted the first stretch of episodes last year, with Bialik picking up in January. Bialik was expected to continue hosting until the summer hiatus.

Several Jeopardy writers spent last week marching on the WGA picket line, including Michele Loud who told Variety, "Our words are on the screen every night. There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us it's just an empty blue screen."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: