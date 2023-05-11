Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy as Mayim Bialik reportedly leaves early in solidarity with striking writers
- TV Show
We'll take "Game Shows Impacted By the Writers' Strike" for $500.
Last week, members of the Writers Guild of America took to picket lines to demand fair pay from Hollywood studios. This is the first writer walkout in more than 15 years and it's resulted in a number of productions halting indefinitely, from late night talk shows to scripted dramas. The list of projects impacted by the strike grows longer by the day and game shows are no exception.
Per Deadline, Jeopardy co-host Mayim Bialik is declining her hosting duties to stand in solidarity with the WGA. ABC's long-running trivia series has one week of filming left for season 39, which EW can confirm will move forward with Ken Jennings as host.
Representatives for Bialik did not respond to EW's request for comment.
Typically, Jennings and Bialik split their hosting duties: Jennings hosted the first stretch of episodes last year, with Bialik picking up in January. Bialik was expected to continue hosting until the summer hiatus.
Several Jeopardy writers spent last week marching on the WGA picket line, including Michele Loud who told Variety, "Our words are on the screen every night. There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us it's just an empty blue screen."
Bialik isn't the only celebrity showing solidarity with the WGA: Pete Davidson passed out pizza to striking writers after his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was canceled and Drew Barrymore stepped back as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, saying, "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation."
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- WGA strike explained: How your favorite shows have been impacted
- Jeopardy fans upset as all 3 contestants lose clue over mispronunciation of correct response
- Mayim Bialik shares the fates of Call Me Kat characters after show cancellation
- Stranger Things halts production on final season due to WGA strike
America's favorite answer-and-question game.
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|creator