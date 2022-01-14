It bested such TV powerhouses as Yellowstone and 60 Minutes the week of Dec. 27.

What is... a ratings juggernaut?

That's what Jeopardy has steadily become over the course of its 38th season. According to Nielsen data, the quiz show was the highest-rated program on broadcast and cable TV, not counting sports, for the week of Dec. 27.

With an average of nearly 9.7 million viewers per episode, Jeopardy bested such TV powerhouses as Yellowstone (9.34 million) and 60 Minutes (7.09 million) as well as every network's New Year's Eve special. (Because Jeopardy airs in syndication, ratings data only becomes available two weeks after the week in question.)

Amy Schneider - Jeopardy! Contestant 'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider | Credit: Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy has averaged 9.2 million total viewers across the 2021-22 season so far, The Wrap reports, putting it just ahead of 60 Minutes' 9.1 million average to make it the most-watched show on broadcast or cable for the season.

The reason for the ratings surge? It's likely thanks in no small part to current champion Amy Schneider, who recently became only the fourth contestant — and the first woman — to earn more than $1 million during a winning streak on the show. On Thursday's episode, Schneider notched her 32nd straight victory, tying James Holzhauer for the third-longest streak of all time.

Such streaks often boost Jeopardy viewership: Holzhauer's record-breaking run in 2019 brought ratings to a 14-year high, with his final episode scoring 14.5 million viewers.

This recent ratings jump is still below Jeopardy viewership from last season, however, which surged as a series of guest hosts stepped in following the death of beloved host Alex Trebek. (His final episode, which aired in January 2021, was the show's most-watched since Holzhauer's.)

