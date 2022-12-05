Jeopardy announces high school reunion tournament with former teen contestants

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy," executive producer Michael Davies says.

Former Jeopardy Teen Tournament contestants are about to graduate to a brand new competition.

The game show will reunite 27 former competitors from Teen Tournaments' past for a high school reunion tournament. Season 35's Teen Tournament I Champion Claire Sattler, now a senior at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and Teen Tournament II Champion Avi Gupta, now a senior at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., are among the alums set to compete in the tournament, set to air between Feb. 20 and March 9.

The bright young minds — now undergraduates or recent college graduates — will return to the stage for a first-of-its-kind twist on the College Championship format. The former teens will all vie for a $100,000 grand prize (think of how much Cup Noodles and coffee this could get, folks) and a spot in the Tournament of Champions. The format will consist of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day total point affair final.

Mayim Bialik Jeopardy College Championship Mayim Bialik | Credit: ABC/Casey Durkin

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]," Jeopardy executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement. "We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back."

Other contestants include Justin Bolsen, freshman at Brown University in Providence; Maggie Brown, junior at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Fla.; Tim Cho, senior at Columbia University in New York; Jack Izzo, senior at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.; Jackson Jones, junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville; Rohan Kapileshwari, senior at the University of Texas in Austin; and Shriya Yarlagadda, sophomore at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

Following a 40-game winning streak earlier this year (the second longest in the game show's history), Amy Schneider won Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions last month. She is the first openly transgender contestant to compete in and win the championship.

