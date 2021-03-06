Here's the full schedule of Jeopardy guest hosts

The show must go on, and so it has: Almost two months after the late Alex Trebek 's final episode of Jeopardy aired, the long-running quiz show has seen former champion Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards step up to temporarily host in Trebek's place. The two kicked off a new era for Jeopardy, which will now see a rotating roster of guest hosts stepping in for two-week stints before a new permanent host is announced.

"We're gonna look at... people that are credible giving the clues, people that can actually give the clues accurately, that are going to be able to rule right or wrong on the responses, and that Jeopardy fans will enjoy in that role, but that will not try to make themselves the star, and will work to make the contestants and the game the star," Richards previously told EW. "There'll be a wide range of, I think, big names that you'll go, 'Oh yeah, of course,' and then my hope is that there's a couple of, 'Oh, I hadn't thought of that person, and I'd like to see what that looks like hosting Jeopardy.'"