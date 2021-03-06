Here's the full schedule of Jeopardy guest hosts
Aaron Rodgers, Mayim Bialik, and more will step in to temporarily host the long-running quiz show.
The show must go on, and so it has: Almost two months after the late Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy aired, the long-running quiz show has seen former champion Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards step up to temporarily host in Trebek's place. The two kicked off a new era for Jeopardy, which will now see a rotating roster of guest hosts stepping in for two-week stints before a new permanent host is announced.
"We're gonna look at... people that are credible giving the clues, people that can actually give the clues accurately, that are going to be able to rule right or wrong on the responses, and that Jeopardy fans will enjoy in that role, but that will not try to make themselves the star, and will work to make the contestants and the game the star," Richards previously told EW. "There'll be a wide range of, I think, big names that you'll go, 'Oh yeah, of course,' and then my hope is that there's a couple of, 'Oh, I hadn't thought of that person, and I'd like to see what that looks like hosting Jeopardy.'"
As a part of each guest host's appearance, Jeopardy will make a donation to a charity of their choice, equal to the contestants' cumulative winnings during the weeks they serve as host. Read on to see who will be stepping behind that lectern, and when. (This post will be updated as more information is announced.)
Katie Couric will be the first guest host outside of the Jeopardy production team, with her two-week run beginning Monday, March 8. Her previous roles have included cohosting Today, anchoring the CBS Evening News, and serving as a correspondent for 60 Minutes and ABC News.
The controversial longtime host of The Dr. Oz Show will host Jeopardy from March 22 to April 2.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and future Mr. Shailene Woodley will host from April 5 to April 16. Rodgers accidentally revealed he would be hosting ahead of the official announcement, explaining later, "I just got so excited... [Jeopardy] has been so special to me over the years. It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years — six o'clock watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can." Rodgers was also a Celebrity Jeopardy champion in 2015.
CNN host Anderson Cooper, who has competed on the show multiple times during celebrity tournaments over the years, will host at a yet-to-be-announced date.
Savannah Guthrie, who has been the co-anchor of NBC's Today since 2012, will step in to host as well.
The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik may seem like another unexpected choice to host, but she has the knowledge bona fides for Jeopardy: she earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.
Bill Whitaker has been a correspondent for 60 Minutes since 2014, after three decades with CBS News. He will host Jeopardy at a to-be-announced date.
