Jeopardy GOATs to star in new version of The Chase game show on ABC

The three greatest Jeopardy players are coming together again — though, sadly, not for a rematch.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter will star in ABC's The Chase, a new quiz show pitting contestants against the Jeopardy greats in a fast-paced trivia contest. The trio will take turns serving as the Chaser, the show's resident ruthless quiz genius, who attempts to stop contestants from winning cash prizes. Each hourlong episode, hosted by The View's Sara Haines, will see three competitors attempting to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

This take on The Chase is the latest iteration of the popular British quiz show of the same name, which spawned an earlier American remake that aired on Game Show Network from 2013 to 2015. Holzhauer, incidentally, competed on this version in 2014, setting multiple records that were never surpassed before going on to his record-smashing run on Jeopardy in 2019.

Earlier this year, Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter went head-to-head in ABC's primetime Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament, which pitted the show's three highest-earning champions against each other to determine the true Jeopardy GOAT. That title ultimately went to Jennings, who proved victorious in the tournament's fourth episode. Jennings also came on board Jeopardy as a producer and to serve as the show's "general ambassador" for its currently airing 37th season.

No premiere date for The Chase has been set as of yet.