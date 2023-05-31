Jeopardy contestants all stumped by final clue that any Taylor Swift fan would know

Tonight's Jeopardy contestants don't have anything on the Swifties.

Tuesday's episode of the trivia game show featured a Final Jeopardy question that stumped all of the players — who were clearly not Taylor Swift fans.

Two-day champion Diandra D'Alessio and competitors Nathan Dennis and Ilhana Redzovic were given the following clue that was in the "Literary Groups" category: "Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name."

No one guessed the answer, what is the Lake Poets. Because of this, the episode came down to what everyone wagered. Ultimately, Redzovic was crowned the new queen with $20,400.

Though the answer eluded the players, fans of Swift's were quick to point out the answer on Twitter. A deluxe edition of the pop star's eighth studio album Folklore features a track called "The Lakes," wherein she sings about leaving the world behind and retiring to the Lakes district with her beloved. It features direct references to both the sites and the poets mentioned in the Jeopardy question and answer, with lyrics such as, "Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die / I don't belong, and my beloved, neither do you" and "Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry / I'm setting off, but not without my muse."

Fans of both the show and Swift immediately took to Twitter to share their knowledge. "Me swearing up and down for some reason I know the jeopardy final clue. And can't figure out why. John looking at me bewildered … Taylor swift is why. The Lakes talks about Windermere peaks and she talks about the poets going there to die. The answer was The Lake Poets," someone wrote.

"Did I just know final Jeopardy because of The Lakes by @taylorswift13?! Yes I did. Aren't you proud @taylornation13," another tweeted.

Many people jokingly thanked Swift for them knowing the answer. One person tweeted, "Ty @taylorswift13 for the hint for tonight's final jeopardy (hint:the lakes)." And another wrote, "Thank you @taylorswift13 for helping me win final jeopardy tn."

This isn't the first time that fans have been baffled by the Jeopardy competitors' lack of Swiftian knowledge. Just last year, fans were up in arms over the fact that no one figured out the lyrics to Swift track "You Need to Calm Down" during a Ken Jennings-hosted episode.

