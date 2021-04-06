Jeopardy! contestant pokes fun at guest host Aaron Rodgers' loss to Tom Brady

Jeopardy type TV Show genre Game Show

Aaron Rodgers' first night as Jeopardy! guest host was well received by fans, and a highlight of Monday's episode came when the Green Bay Packers quarterback got a lighthearted jab from one contestant.

During the Final Jeopardy round, the previous day's champion Scott Shewfelt evidently didn't know the correct response, but he still decided to make the most of his time with a question for Rodgers.

The category was Daytime TV Personalities, and the answer was: "Accepting a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, he said 'Just take … 10 seconds to think of the people who helped you become who you are.'"

When Shewfelt's question was revealed onscreen, it read: "Who decided to kick that field goal?" The joke was in reference to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's controversial decision to kick a field goal when they were down eight points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the last two minutes of the NFC championship game in January. The Packers ended up losing to Tom Brady and company, and many fans blamed the loss on LaFleur's choice not to put the ball in Rodger's hands and go for it.

On Monday, Shewfelt's question got a head shake and a chuckle from Rodgers, who was a good sport about the jab.

"That is a great question," Rodgers said to laughter from the audience. "Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it's incorrect."

The correct response, it turned out, was another Rodgers — the iconic Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood.

The athlete kicked off tonight's episode with a tribute to Jeopardy!'s longtime host, the late Alex Trebek.

"Thank you, Johnny Gilbert," he said, after his introduction. "Welcome to Jeopardy! As a lifelong fan of Jeopardy!, it is an incredible honor to guest host. I've had the opportunity to do a lot of amazing things, but winning Celebrity Jeopardy! and getting to share the stage with the legend Alex Trebek is something I'll never forget. Alex was such a gentleman, so smart, so precise. I was in awe. And I will work hard to honor his legacy."

Rodgers stepped into the guest role following Dr. Mehmet Oz's controversial run, which aired March 22 to April 2. The QB will host until April 16, and his successors include Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, and more.

Prior to his episode airing, Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would be open to being a full-time host on Jeopardy! after his guest stint. And to prepare, he revealed that he watched "hours and hours of episodes" and landed on a more clean-shaven look "to honor Alex."

