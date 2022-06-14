Jeopardy viewers can't get no satisfaction after contestant mixes up Michael Caine and Mick Jagger

A Jeopardy contestant has gone viral after he mixed up two British icons.

Mazin Omer confused Batman actor Michael Caine for Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger during Monday's episode of the game show. The blunder came after Omer tried his hand at the "Knight After Knight" category: "To honor his father," posed host Mayim Bialik, "this star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite." The clue came with a photo of Caine.

The visibly uncertain Omer responded with Jagger, causing a stir on the internet as a result.

"The Michael Cain/Mick Jagger response will live on as an historic bad answer," one Twitter user wrote, while another was "FLABBERGASTED." another simply called the blunder "incredible." Another poster pondered "which of those two gentlemen would be more offended."

Omer ultimately finished in second place and took home $2,000, and, to his credit, both Caine and Jagger were knighted by the British Royal Family for their contributions in their respective fields, so he wasn't that far off.

"I was named after my father, and I was knighted in his name because I love my father," Caine told The Independent after he was knighted in 2000. "I always kept my real name. I'm a very private and family-orientated person. I'm both, but I will use Sir Michael Caine."

The honor also meant a great deal to Jagger when he was knighted in 2002. "The thing about honors is that you should never ask for them, and you should never really expect them, but I think you should accept them if they are given to you," the musician told Rolling Stone.

Watch the viral blunder above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: