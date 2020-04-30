Jeopardy! contestant gets roasted after confusing Janet Jackson with Ariana Grande

Someone needs to get their eyesight checked.

Twitter is not letting a Jeopardy! contestant off the hook after he failed to recognize that Janet Jackson was the answer to a clue. Worse of all? He mistook her for Ariana Grande.

On Wednesday's episode, the contestants were given this hint: “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took 'Control' and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.'"

The screen then showed Jackson's performance of "Nasty" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Alwin Hui rang in with Grande before another competitor correctly answered Jackson.

Obviously, none of the clues applied to Grande, especially since the now-26-year-old would've been 14 at the time of the Billboard performance. Still, we can see where Hui went wrong. In the clip, Jackson was donning thigh-high boots, a sweatshirt, and a ponytail — the look that Grande has become famous for wearing. Although now we know where she might've gotten the inspiration from.

Many people compared Hui's gaffe to another Jeopardy! contestant's error earlier this week. On Monday, Sarah Jett Rayburn responded to a clue for Zulu warrior leader Shaka Zulu thinking it was singer Chaka Khan. Funnily enough, Rayburn was the same person who answered Jackson correctly two days later.

On Twitter, pop-culture writer Bradley Stern pointed out that two egregious mixups in one week meant "our nation's nerds" needed to study up on their music herstory.

"Jeopardy has been disrespecting the legends this week," another person tweeted.

Rayburn ended up winning again tonight, amassing a four-day total of $89,300. She better be careful, because if she messes up any music clues next time, especially one involving Beyoncé, the Beyhive will come for her.

