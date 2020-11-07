Jeopardy! champion thanks Alex Trebek after winning: 'I learned English because of you'

Jeopardy! type TV Show network Syndicated genre Game Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

We'll take "tearjerkers" for $400, Alex.

In an emotional moment on Thursday's episode of Jeopardy!, contestant Burt Thakur teared up after becoming that game's champion, recalling the impact host Alex Trebek had in his life at an early age.

"Here's a true story, man," Thakur told Trebek. "I learned English because of you. My grandfather, who raised me... I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So, it's a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much."

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account posted a video of the moment online, writing, "Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!"

Thakur also shared a further reflection on Twitter, writing, "To win something money can't buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American. If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone?"

"That was a great gift you gave Alex," a Jeopardy! fan wrote in reply to the video. "It was all I could give to someone who also [gave] me so much," Thakur wrote back.

Trebek, who has been hosting Jeopardy! for 36 years, is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In his latest health update over the summer, he said, "I have been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I am feeling great."

The long-running quiz show returned to production in recent months after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house," Trebek said at the time. "It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that."

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous TV stars strike a pose in the EW/PEOPLE photo studio during 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour By Ben Trivett

The Bright 50-Year Evolution of Jeopardy! By Madeline Boardman

The funniest game show bloopers By EW Staff Next