Jeopardy champion Brian Henegar will be donating earnings to the Anti-Defamation League in response to hateful comments about his appearance.

Henegar, a guest services agent from Tennessee, went viral following Tuesday's episode of the game show due to his unbridled joy (and sheer shock) after he emerged victorious over Crystal Zhao and Amanda Bain Wysocki, taking home over $23,200 during Final Jeopardy. The moment was dampened after some viewers mocked his appearance, comparing him and his mustache to Adolf Hitler.

Henegar, who tweeted that he was "feeling every emotion under the sun" following his triumphant win, condemned the "jerks" in a series of tweets.

He momentarily left Twitter, but returned after positive replies restored his faith in humanity, he said.

Henegar added that he would be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization that fights anti-Semitism and bias, in light of the comparisons.

Though he initially planned to shave off his mustache after the online comments, Henegar opted to keep it, growing it out as a goatee instead. Plus, he said, it's much more Higgins from Magnum P.I. than dictator.

Henegar was crowned winner after correctly answering "John Grisham" for the "Novelist" question: "A 2012 book review noted subjects that 'sparked his ire:' capital punishment, big tobacco and 'the plight of the unjustly convicted.'" He was in disbelief, with host Ken Jennings declaring, "As I believe is slowly dawning on you, you're the new Jeopardy champion. He can't believe it!"

