Past Jeopardy winner Buzzy Cohen to host Tournament of Champions

Another former Jeopardy champion is moving from the contestants' podium to the host's lectern.

Fan-favorite contestant Buzzy Cohen will step in to host this season's Tournament of Champions, airing May 17-28, as part of the show's rotating series of guest hosts. Cohen won nine games in 2016 and went on to clinch the 2017 Tournament of Champions, later returning as a team captain for 2019's All-Star Games marking the show's 35th anniversary. This will make him the second Jeopardy champion to guest-host, after fellow All-Star competitor Ken Jennings.

As his duties will require working closely with the show's writers and producers, hosting will unfortunately render Cohen ineligible for future tournaments, due to Jeopardy rules and regulations.

Buzzy Cohen Credit: Jeopardy! Productions Inc.

"Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it'll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern," Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host."

The annual two-week Tournament of Champions consists of the 13 players who won the most games between the previous tournament and the end of the last year, as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners. The 15 contestants vie for a $250,000 grand prize, which this year the show will match and donate to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless, a new shelter in Northridge, Calif. named for late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

