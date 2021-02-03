Jeopardy adds Anderson Cooper, Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta as guest hosts

Cooper has some history with Jeopardy, as he competed on the show multiple times during celebrity tournaments over the years.

As announced previously, a donation will be made to a charity of each guest host's choice equal to the contestants' cumulative winnings during the weeks they serve as host.

Former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to step in following Trebek's final episode; Jennings' entries are currently airing. Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards will also host the show for two weeks after Jennings' run.