Jeopardy adds Anderson Cooper, Dr. Oz, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta as guest hosts
Who are Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta?
They're more than four people who have never been in your kitchen — they're four more people who will be guest hosts of Jeopardy in the coming months. The CNN personalities, Dr. Oz Show host, and Today co-anchor join a roster of temporary emcees, including Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric, 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will step in to host the quiz show after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.
Cooper has some history with Jeopardy, as he competed on the show multiple times during celebrity tournaments over the years.
As announced previously, a donation will be made to a charity of each guest host's choice equal to the contestants' cumulative winnings during the weeks they serve as host.
Former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to step in following Trebek's final episode; Jennings' entries are currently airing. Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards will also host the show for two weeks after Jennings' run.
