Amy Schneider, the latest breakout superstar of Jeopardy, could very well surpass previous champion Matt Amodio's record for the second-longest winning streak in the game show's history. Still, Schneider admits she's "a little bit intimidated" by going up against him in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Amy Schneider from her Good Morning America interview Amy Schneider on ABC's "Good Morning America." | Credit: Good Morning America

"I'm definitely looking forward to it. I'm also a little bit intimidated by it," Schneider told Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired on ABC Monday. "When I first started, I wasn't sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio and I was really hoping I wouldn't. And now it turns out I'm going to have to anyway."

"It's going to be really challenging; a lot of strong players there, but it should be a lot of fun," she adds.

Schneider is currently tied with Amodio after winning 38 games of Jeopardy in a row. She's also the first transgender person to qualify for Tournament of Champions, which pits the 15 players who won the most Jeopardy games in the past season to compete against each other.

Jeopardy! Matt Amodio on 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Casey Durkin/Jeopardy! Productions

"I think that the best part for me has been being on TV, you know, as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people and… just being, you know, a smart, confident woman and doing something super normal like being on Jeopardy," Schneider told Stephanopoulos.

Schneider's next Jeopardy game — the one that will determine whether she overtakes Amodio's record — airs Monday.

