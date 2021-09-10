Call it uncanny. Jensen Ackles' last day of filming The Boys season 3 happens to fall on the anniversary of a major Supernatural moment.

Some of the principal cast members of the hit Amazon series have shared commemorations on social media to mark their wrap day. For his part, Ackles, who is introduced in season 3 as the supe known as Soldier Boy, revealed to his followers that the day coincides with the anniversary of his last day shooting his other big show.

"Alright, gang. Fun fact for yah," Ackles said in an Instagram video, donning a white tank top. "A year ago today, Sept. 10, 2020, was the last day on the set of Supernatural. Today, Sept. 10, 2021, is the last day on the set of The Boys. Coincidence?"

Supernatural, which skyrocketed Ackles and costar Jared Padalecki to stardom, came to an end in 2020 after a whopping 15 seasons.

Eric Kripke, a co-creator and executive producer on Supernatural who know helms The Boys, says he wasn't even thinking of Ackles to fill his new role for the show's third season. "My assumption was, he's just finished his 15 years. I can't imagine he wants to dive into another project," Kripke previously told EW. "But, as luck would have it, he called me for a completely other issue. He wanted to pick my brain about a project."

The Boys Season 3 Jensen Ackles Jensen Ackles commemorated wrapping 'The Boys' season 3 on a 'Supernatural' anniversary. | Credit: Jensen Ackles/Instagram ; Amazon Studios

Ackles will now debut as Soldier Boy, dubbed the original superhero. In the world of The Boys and the nefarious corporation Vought that markets superheroes to the masses for profit, Soldier Boy was the company's first supe unveiled to the public during World War II, when he fought against Nazis.

Season 3 will use the story of Soldier Boy and his supe team Payback to tell the story of how America arrived at its current fraught climate.

Jack Quaid, who stars on The Boys as Hughie, also marked the end of filming his scenes. The actor shared an image of himself giving a thumbs-up on a plane flying back from Toronto, where the show is shot.

"We f---in' did it, y'all!" Quaid wrote. "Congrats to everyone who worked on Season 3 of @theboystv. You all deserve a hug, and a drink… and a lot of therapy after what we just did. This thumb is for you! This season's our best yet! Can't wait for you guys to see it."

Erin Moriarty seems to have wrapped her work as Starlight a bit earlier. She posted an image of her move back to Los Angeles last week.

It took The Boys a lot longer to shoot season 3 than previous seasons given the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the cast and crew to adopt new safety measures.

A premiere date for the show has not yet been revealed, but since shooting has wrapped, it's safe to assume Amazon will premiere it sometime in 2022.

For now, we have The Boys' Emmys race to watch.