Jensen Ackles is dreaming big when it comes to the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

In a new episode of the Supernatural Then and Now podcast, Ackles joins his television father Jeffrey Dean Morgan to look back on the season 2 premiere. Morgan, of course, was the first actor to portray John Winchester, the dad of Jared Padalecki's Sam and Ackles' Dean, on the long-running series.

On the podcast, hosted by Supernatural stars Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr., Ackles and Morgan discuss John and Dean's relationship, as well as some of the specifics of shooting "In My Time of Dying." And toward the end of the episode, Benedict asks whether Morgan could show up on The Winchesters. Ackles is serving as the narrator and an executive producer of the prequel series, which will tell the story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) first met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). And though that story clearly takes place in the past, long before the start of Supernatural — which kicked off with Mary's (Samantha Smith) death when her boys were very young — the Supernatural universe has a long history of playing with timelines. And Ackles, for one, is definitely open to the idea.

"In my mind, we all know what happened with the Spider-Man recently," Ackles says, referencing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "That's what I would like to see at some point: All the Johns."

As Supernatural fans know, Morgan wasn't the only actor to play John Winchester. Matt Cohen also starred in the flagship series as a younger version of John (with Rodger playing an even younger John on The Winchesters). So could we see an episode that features Rodger, Cohen, and Morgan?

"I'm not a writer, I don't know how to write that kind of stuff, but I certainly have planted that seed," Ackles says. "So we'll see what happens."

It certainly wouldn't be the weirdest thing Supernatural fans have seen.

Listen to Ackles and Morgan on Supernatural Then and Now above.

