"She had it out for me."

Jensen Ackles does not have fond memories of working with Jessica Alba.

The Supernatural actor called her "horrible to work with" while talking about his time on the Fox series Dark Angel on Tuesday's episode of the podcast Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum.

Adding that he said as much to her face, Ackles clarified, "I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said. She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship with one of the guys [co-star Michael Weatherly], and that was rocky and causing some undue stress, I believe, on set."

DARK ANGEL, Jensen Ackles and Jessica Alba Jessica Alba and Jensen Ackles on 'Dark Angel' | Credit: Everett Collection (2)

The sci-fi show, which ran from 2000 to 2003, helped launch Alba to stardom. Ackles joined it as a regular in season 2.

"I was the new kid on the block, and I got picked on by the lead," the actor, who appears in the upcoming season of The Boys, explained. "Like the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do. She had it out for me. It wasn't that she didn't like me. She just was like, 'Oh, here's the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that's what we all need.'"

Jensen said he quickly realized he needed to fight fire with fire, which led to more than a few heated exchanges.

Jessica Alba (L), actor Jensen Ackles Jessica Alba and Jensen Ackles | Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

"Looks like we're getting b---- Alba today," Jensen recalls saying on set, to which he said Alba responded with similar resignation.

"'Okay, now I can just be a d--- to him and he'll be a d---- to me and that's how we'll roll,'" he said of her position on the matter.

Despite the sibling-style tension, however, Ackles said their relationship "did build some mutual respect" and that they spent time together off set, adding that Alba even made sure she was there for him during a particularly difficult personal day.

"My grandfather died while I was shooting and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for half an hour," he said. "So it was that kind of a relationship. And again, if she walked in [now] we'd be all hugs. But she didn't make it easy on me on set."

A representative for Alba did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

