Ackles added that his Supernatural costar is recovering at home.

Jensen Ackles says Jared Padalecki is recovering from car accident: 'He's lucky to be alive'

Jared Padalecki is on the mend.

After the Supernatural star had to cancel his appearance at a fan convention in New Jersey last week, fans started speculating about his absence, even getting the hashtag #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki to trend following the announcement. Padalecki tweeted Thursday, "Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."

Although Padalecki didn't immediately share the reason for his absence, he gave his former costar Jensen Ackles permission to do just that. At the convention, Ackles explained, "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive. Not only that, but he's home recovering, which the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ackles gave a few more details, saying that there had been no fatalities and that Padalecki is recuperating. "That airbag packs a punch," Ackles added. "He was like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.'"

Ackles assured fans that Padalecki is "doing okay" and "moving around" in the wake of what he called a "really, really bad car accident." But don't worry: As Ackles said, "He'll be back with us soon."

Representatives for Padalecki did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

