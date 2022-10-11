Watch EW's New York Comic Con interview with the cast and showrunner of the new Supernatural prequel series.

Jensen Ackles is heavily involved in the continuation of the Supernatural franchise. Not only is he an executive producer on The Winchesters, he also reprises his role as Dean Winchester — on camera for the first episode, and as narrator for the new series overall. When Ackles stopped by EW's video studio at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside the rest of the cast of The Winchesters, he talked about what Dean means to him.

"There were a few things from the wardrobe department that went missing when [Supernatural] came to an end. I didn't know why," Ackles says slyly. "But they somehow managed to turn up when I was required to show back up on camera."

Ackles continues, "this character is a part of me and will be with me forever. He's kind of ingrained in me, so to get to slip back into that character is always fun."

The Winchesters -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: WHS101c_0165r.jpg -- Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Credit: Matt Miller/The CW

According to The Winchesters showrunner Robbie Thompson, nature itself seemed excited about Ackles reprising his role.

"On the day, it was going to rain. Jensen drives up, and honest to goodness, a rainbow comes out. I have a picture of the rainbow hitting him on his head. It was like, come on, really? But it was amazing. Everybody on the crew was very quietly taking out their phones and taking pictures, because it was Dean! It was crazy."

Watch the full interview with The Winchesters cast and showrunner above. The show premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11 on the CW.

