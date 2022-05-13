Jensen Ackles joins Big Sky season 3 as a 'charming good ol' boy from Texas'

big sky Big Sky type TV Show network ABC genre Crime

Drama

Jensen Ackles is going back to his roots for his next big TV role.

EW has confirmed that the Supernatural alum has joined the cast of Big Sky as a series regular for the recently renewed season 3. He'll play Beau Arlen, "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary sheriff and Jenny Hoyt's new boss as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb," according to a character description. It's a role that shouldn't be too difficult for Ackles to get into, seeing as how he was born and raised in Texas.

Ackles will first appear on Big Sky as a guest star in the season 2 finale (airing Thursday, May 19), and then will stick around for a one-season arc. The season 2 finale, "Catch a Few Fish," finds Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) working to find Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) before he reaches a dangerous point of no return. Meanwhile, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) changes the course of her quest for justice forever after receiving a startling surprise, and with Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) out of commission for the time being, the aforementioned new sheriff comes to town.

Jensen Ackles on 'Big Sky' Jensen Ackles on 'Big Sky' | Credit: ABC/Anna Kooris

ABC announced Friday that Big Sky would return for a third season, and that Jamie-Lynn Sigler was being promoted to series regular. In season 2 she played the recurring role of Tonya, a waitress at a local diner whose boyfriend mysteriously disappears. Tonya hired Cassie and Jenny to find her boyfriend, but soon afterward found herself stepping into power as a trusted associate of the local crime family.

Ackles will next be seen on season 3 of The Boys as the Captain America-esque superhero Soldier Boy. The actor is best known for his 15-season run on Supernatural as demon hunter Dean Winchester, and he'll be returning to that role as narrator (and executive producer) of the prequel spin-off The Winchesters, which was recently picked up to series by the CW. Ackles' other TV credits include Smallville, Dawson's Creek, Dark Angel, and Days of Our Lives.

