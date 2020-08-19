Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki back on Supernatural set in first photo since filming resumed

Sam and Dean are safe and sound and back in the bunker.

After Supernatural actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki underwent separate two-week quarantines in Vancouver, they've officially returned to the Supernatural set to begin filming the series' final two episodes. And thanks to the well-known SPN Tape Ball Instagram account, we have the first photo of the duo back on set.

The image features Ackles and Padalecki, minus their quarantine beards, hanging in the Men of Letters bunker with the tape ball. The image doesn't give away anything about the episodes, though Ackles recently revealed that the ending has been tweaked from the way it was originally written given the pandemic of it all.

The image comes just after the news that the final seven episodes of the beloved series will start airing on Thursday, Oct. 8, which means the series finale is set for Thursday, Nov. 19 on The CW.

See the post below:

