Jensen Ackles to direct an episode of Jared Padalecki's Walker

It's a Supernatural reunion on the set of Walker!

EW has confirmed that Jensen Ackles will direct episode 7 of Walker's upcoming second season. Walker, of course, stars Ackles' former Supernatural costar Jared Padalecki, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. This project will mark the actors' first together since they filmed the series finale of Supernatural.

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As fans know, Ackles and Padalecki played brothers Dean and Sam Winchester on Supernatural for 15 seasons. Since that show ended, Padalecki has been focused on bringing Cordell Walker to life while Ackles headed over to The Boys to play Soldier Boy. But now that Ackles has wrapped up filming The Boys, he's once again going to join forces with Padalecki.

Padalecki is no stranger to having Ackles as a director, as Ackles directed six episodes of Supernatural during its run.

Walker returns Wednesday, Oct. 28 on the CW.

