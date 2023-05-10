"There's something really cozy and special about this moment, almost like it's out of time. Here they are, and no one else is walking in — it's really a private moment."

Go ahead and make a mug of your favorite hot cocoa, because even though summer's around the corner, it's time to get nice and cozy with a sneak peek at The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Prior to the writers' strike, EW got author/creator Jenny Han to share an annotated script page of one of the most anticipated scenes of the upcoming season, featuring a moment between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) that's ripped straight from It's Not Summer Without You (the second book in the trilogy). Yes, we're talking about the cocoa scene. During a road trip with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Belly thinks back to a romantic night she shared with his older brother Conrad alone at the beach house in the winter — complete with hot cocoa in a very specific mug. The flashback is an important memory for Belly and Conrad at a time when things aren't as picture perfect for them as they used to be, like during season 1's debutante dance.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Credit: Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Not only is the cocoa scene happening almost verbatim as the way it plays out in the book, but Han also wanted to make sure it was given the proper care as they brought it to life on set. "Any time that there is a scene in the books that I know is really important to the readers, it's something that I try to keep sacred for the show," Han tells EW. "I had talked to both Chris and Lola a lot about the scene and we were all really excited about it. We knew how important the scene was for the fans. The books came out so long ago and people have read them and re-read them, and so they have those words really imprinted in their memories. I want to deliver on those promises for certain specific scenes, and this is one of those scenes that I wanted to give to the fans."

But Han still ended up changing the scene in a few ways as she adapted it for season 2. "I changed the order of things," she explains. "Belly and Conrad are both kind of giddy and a little bit nervous going into it, and my objective with the scene was to really put Belly in the driver's seat of it. She's the one in control of the whole scene and Conrad's following her lead."

Being alone together in the beach house without Conrad's younger brother, Jeremiah, or either of their mothers finally allows Belly and Conrad to explore their feelings for each other in a new way, and Han wanted to lean all the way in to showing just how important this moment is in their relationship.

"I wanted to really show what it felt like for these two people to be sneaking into this house in the wintertime — it's dark and it's cold, and they've never been there before at this time of year together, and no one else is there. It feels like this really fun secret," Han says. "There's something really cozy and special about this moment, almost like it's out of time. Here they are, and no one else is walking in — it's really a private moment. I don't think they've ever been in the house alone like that before because it's always filled with people."

Of course, the scene wouldn't be complete without the perfect needle drop to end on ... but Han isn't revealing what song she chose for the sure-to-be-iconic moment. "I'm really excited for the musical moment," she says. "I want it to be total surprise for people. I cannot even hint what it is!"

Check out the script pages with Han's annotations below:

The Summer I Turned Pretty 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2 script page | Credit: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 2 script page | Credit: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres Friday, July 14, on Prime Video.

